Tinubu Reappoints Duna As NBRRI DG

President Bola Tinubu has approved the reappointment of Prof. Samson Duna as the Director General of the Nigerian Building and Road Research Institute (NBRRI) for another four-year term.

This was contained in a statement issued by Deputy Director of Information, NBRRI, Mr Peter Mashem, on Tuesday in Abuja.

New Telegraph reports that Duna’s reappointment was conveyed in a letter sent by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume.

Duna had been serving as the Director-General of the Institute since his initial appointment in 2020.

The statement reads, “Duna is an erudite Professor of Civil Engineering from Billiri Local Government of Gombe State.

“As a COREN Registered Engineer, Duna is also a member of the following professional bodies; Member, Nigerian Institute of Engineering Management (MNIEM) and Fellow, Nigerian Institution of Civil Engineers (FNICE).

“He is a Fellow, Nigerian Association for Engineering Geology and the Environment (FNAEGE) and Fellow, Nigerian Society of Engineers (FNSE).

“He is also Council Member of Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) and a member of Industrial/Sectorial Board for the Regional Transport Research and Education Centre, Kumasi (TRECK), Ghana,” the statement said.

