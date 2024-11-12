New Telegraph

November 12, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
November 12, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Breaking News
  3. Tinubu Reappoints Duna…

Tinubu Reappoints Duna As NBRRI DG

President Bola Tinubu has approved the reappointment of Prof. Samson Duna as the Director General of the Nigerian Building and Road Research Institute (NBRRI) for another four-year term.

This was contained in a statement issued by Deputy Director of Information, NBRRI, Mr Peter Mashem, on Tuesday in Abuja.

New Telegraph reports that Duna’s reappointment was conveyed in a letter sent by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume.

Duna had been serving as the Director-General of the Institute since his initial appointment in 2020.

READ ALSO:

The statement reads, “Duna is an erudite Professor of Civil Engineering from Billiri Local Government of Gombe State.

“As a COREN Registered Engineer, Duna is also a member of the following professional bodies; Member, Nigerian Institute of Engineering Management (MNIEM) and Fellow, Nigerian Institution of Civil Engineers (FNICE).

“He is a Fellow, Nigerian Association for Engineering Geology and the Environment (FNAEGE) and Fellow, Nigerian Society of Engineers (FNSE).

“He is also Council Member of Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) and a member of Industrial/Sectorial Board for the Regional Transport Research and Education Centre, Kumasi (TRECK), Ghana,” the statement said.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

FG In Synergy With World Bodies To End Challenges In Fisheries, Aquaculture
Read Next

Ballon d’Or: Why I Won Ahead Of Vinicius Jr – Rodri
Share
Copy Link
×