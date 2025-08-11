Tinubu Reappoints Dankaka FCC’s Chair, Names Secretary, Commissioners

President Bola Tinubu has reappointed Dr Muheeba Dankaka as the Executive Chairman of the Federal Character Commission for a second five-year term.

He also appointed Mohammed Musa as the Commission’s secretary while retaining Kayode Oladele from Ogun as commissioner.

Oladele, a former House of Representatives member, was appointed by Tinubu in 2024. He served as the commission’s acting chairman following the expiration of Dankaka’s first-term tenure.

The President renewed the appointment of Lawal Ya’u Roni, Abubakar Atiku Bunu and Eludayo Eluyemi, representing Jigawa, Kebbi and Osun States, for a second term.

The newly-appointed Commissioners were: Hon. Obina Oriaku, Abia; Mrs. Bema Olvadi Madayi, Adamawa; Obongawan Dora Ebong, Akwa–Ibom; Hon. Nnoli Nkechi Gloria, Anambra; Babangida Adamu Gwana, Bauchi; Sir Tonye Okio, Bayelsa; Aligba Eugene Tarkende, Benue; Engr.Modu Mustapha, Borno; Dr. Stella Odey Ekpo, Cross River and Ederin Lovette Idisi, Delta.

Others were Barr. Nwokpor Vincent Nduka, Ebonyi; Hon. Chief Victor Sabor Edoror, Edo; Hon. Sola Fokanle, Ekiti; Peter Eze, Enugu; Ibrahim Baba Mairiga, Gombe; Hon. Jerry Alagbaoso, Imo; Ruth Jumai Ango, Kaduna; Muhammad Awwal Nayya, Kano; Hon. Anas Isah, Katsina and Bello Idris Eneye, Kogi.

Dr. Ibrahim Abdullahi, Kwara; Alh. Isah Jibrin, Niger; Comrade Ajimudu Bola, Ondo; Prince Ayodeji Abas Aleshinloye, Oyo; Hon. Pam Bolman, Plateau; Aaron Chukwuemeka, Rivers; Alh. Aminu Tambar, Sokoto; Comrade Bobboi Bala Kaigama, Taraba; Hon. Jibir Maigari, Yobe; Sani Garba, Zamfara and Solomon Ayuba Dagami, FCT