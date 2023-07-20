Tinubu Reappoints Alkali As NEDC MD

Mohamed Goni Alkali has been reappointed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the Managing Director of the North East Development Commission (NEDC).

After being screened and confirmed by the Senate, Alkali will begin a second term in office which will last another four years.

New Telegraph reports that when President Tinubu sent a letter asking the upper chamber of the National Assembly to screen and approve the board and members of the Commission, Alkali’s name was included.

The nominees for confirmation include: General Paul tarfa, chairman (North East, Adamawa); Hon Gambo Maikomo, member (North East, Taraba); Abdullahi Abbas, member (North West, Kano); Tsav Steven Aondoana, member (North Central, Benue); Chief Mutiu Lawal Are, member, (South West, Lagos) and Samuel Ifeanyi Onuigbo, member (South East, Abia).

Others are: Frank Achinike Owhor, member (South South, Rivers); Mohamed Goni Alkali, managing director, (North East, Borno); Musa Yashi, executive director humanitarian affairs (North East, Bauchi); Ahmed Abdulsalam Yahaya, executive director operations, (North East, Gombe) and Dr Abubakar Garba Iliya, executive director admin and finance, (North East, Yobe).