Tinubu Reaffirms Withdrawal Of Police Escorts From VIPs

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday reaffirmed his directive for the immediate withdrawal of police escorts attached to Very Important Persons (VIPs) nationwide, insisting that the Nigeria Police Force must redeploy more personnel to frontline security operations in response to growing national threats.

The President restated the order during the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, following reports that some individuals and institutions were yet to fully comply with the directive first issued in November.

According to the Presidency, the renewed insistence on withdrawal is part of a broader strategy to address critical manpower shortages within the police and strengthen community policing efforts.

Thousands of officers currently assigned to VIP protection are expected to be reassigned to counter-insurgency operations, anti-banditry deployments and other security interventions across the country. The move is aimed at improving response capacity, restoring public confidence and reinforcing national security architecture.

In addition to the directive, Tinubu has summoned an emergency meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC) to finalize the implementation framework for a nationwide ranching plan.

The initiative is designed to tackle perennial farmer-herder conflicts, boost food security and modernise livestock management across states.

The President has also urged governors to collaborate closely with relevant federal agencies to ensure that the ranching blueprint is swiftly adopted and uniformly executed.

Tinubu maintained that the administration’s security and economic interventions must work hand in hand, stressing that the redeployment of police personnel and the national ranching plan are central to stabilising rural communities, improving agricultural productivity and securing the lives and livelihoods of citizens.