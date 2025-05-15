Tinubu Reaffirms Support For Mali’s Democratic Transition

Share

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to supporting Mali’s transition to democratic governance and deepening economic ties between both nations.

He also emphasised the importance of unity in West Africa, stating that no country can achieve sustainable development in isolation.

Tinubu made these remarks on Thursday while receiving the Letter of Credence from the Ambassador of the Republic of Mali, Cheick Oumar Coulibaly, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

“We should strengthen our bilateral relations, and it is hoped that Mali will achieve its democratic goals. We are open to any support we can render. I want you to see yourself as a member of the family here,” the President said.

He added, “For me, we are one in West Africa and Africa. The Alliance of Sahel States (AES) has made its position clear, but no nation can succeed alone. We see Mali as a brother and are ready to collaborate and exchange ideas. Our doors will always be open.”

Ambassador Coulibaly conveyed warm greetings from Malian leader, General Assimi Goïta, and expressed appreciation for Nigeria’s leadership in the region and on the continent.

“I wish to convey the fraternal greetings of the Head of State and the appreciation of the Malian people for Nigeria’s leadership and support,” Coulibaly said.

He praised Nigeria’s contributions to regional peace, particularly through military deployments to UN peacekeeping missions. “My Head of State told me I am on a mission to the biggest country in Africa. He encouraged me to seek solutions as a diplomat. Africans must solve African problems. I appreciate you as a leader and father in Africa,” he added.

President Tinubu also received letters of credence from five other ambassadors: Bengt Van Loosdrecht of the Netherlands; Selestine Gervas Kakele of Tanzania; Dr. Sabit Subasic of Bosnia and Herzegovina; Andrey Leonidovich Podelyshev of Russia; and Patrick Egloff of Switzerland.

While receiving the Tanzanian envoy, the President commended President Samia Suluhu Hassan for her leadership and impact at the African Union.

He said Nigeria would continue to collaborate with Tanzania, especially in technical exchange and knowledge sharing.

Ambassador Kakele acknowledged Nigerian investments in Tanzania, including the presence of Dangote Group, UBA, GTB, and Sahara Energy.

He also noted the growing cultural exchanges between both countries in film and sports.

In his meeting with the Russian ambassador, President Tinubu stressed Nigeria’s interest in expanding cooperation in steel production, science, education, and nuclear energy.

Ambassador Podelyshev reaffirmed Russia’s readiness to strengthen ties, particularly in education and energy, noting ongoing agreements in nuclear power development.

Addressing the Swiss ambassador, Tinubu assured that Nigeria was improving its investment climate through regulatory reforms. Ambassador Egloff highlighted Swiss investments in Nigeria, citing expansions by Nestlé and Lafarge in Lagos, Kano, and Gombe States.

