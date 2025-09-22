Tinubu Reaffirms Support For Constitution Review

President Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to constitutional reforms that will strengthen Nigeria’s institutions, promote justice, and guarantee fundamental rights.

He also called on Nigerians to actively participate in the ongoing constitutional review process, describing it as a historic opportunity to entrench good governance, inclusivity, and sustainable development.

Speaking through the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, at the National Public Hearing on the Review of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), held Monday in Abuja, Tinubu described the exercise as a “golden opportunity” to advance democracy and nation-building.

The President commended the House of Representatives Committee on Constitution Review, chaired by Deputy Speaker Rep.Benjamin Okezie Kalu, for creating an inclusive platform that engages citizens, civil society, political parties, professional groups, and traditional institutions in the amendment process.

“The Constitution is the supreme law of the land. It is not static, but a living document that must continually respond to the realities, aspirations, and challenges of our people,” Tinubu said.

He stressed that the ongoing review must aim to deepen federalism, entrench equity and accountability, and provide Nigerians with stronger democratic institutions that safeguard their freedoms.

According to him, the review aligns with his administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which seeks to deliver good governance, social justice, and economic transformation across the country.

Tinubu assured Nigerians that his government would continue to support reforms that give meaning to participatory democracy and advance national unity.

“I urge all participants to approach this exercise with a spirit of patriotism, responsibility, and constructive dialogue,” the speech read. “The quality of ideas generated here will go a long way in shaping the laws and institutions that will serve generations yet unborn.”

On behalf of the Federal Government, the statement expressed optimism that the deliberations would produce meaningful outcomes capable of strengthening unity and prosperity.

“I wish the Committee and all stakeholders fruitful deliberations, and I assure you that the outcome of this process will receive the deserved attention as part of our collective quest to build a stronger, more united, and prosperous Nigeria,” it stated.