Tinubu Reaffirms Nigeria’s Commitment To Universal Electricity Access By 2030

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday wrapped up his visit to Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, where he joined other African leaders for the Mission 300 Africa Energy Summit.

The two-day event, held at the Julius Nyerere International Convention Centre, culminated in the adoption of the Dar es Salaam Declaration, which aims to provide electricity access to 300 million Africans by 2030.

The Nigerian delegation, led by President Tinubu and supported by Minister of Power Adebayo Adelabu, actively endorsed the declaration alongside leaders from 11 other African nations.

The agreement reflects a shared commitment to improving energy access across the continent by addressing infrastructure challenges and implementing National Energy Compacts tailored to each country’s needs.

In his speech, delivered by Minister Adelabu, President Tinubu lauded the African Development Bank (AfDB), the World Bank, and other partners for their pivotal role in advancing energy access across Africa.

He emphasized the urgency of tackling energy poverty, noting that reliable and affordable electricity is critical for industrial growth and economic prosperity.

The President reaffirmed Nigeria’s dedication to achieving universal electricity access by 2030.

He highlighted ongoing projects such as the AfDB’s $1.1 billion initiative to provide power to five million Nigerians by 2026 and an additional $200 million for the Nigeria Electrification Project, which will benefit 500,000 citizens by 2025.

He also referenced plans for the World Bank’s $750 million program to expand access through mini-grids and solar systems, projected to reach 16.2 million Nigerians.

Nigeria is also preparing for future energy projects, including the AfDB’s $700 million Desert to Power initiative and a $500 million Grid Battery Energy Storage System, which aim to bring electricity to two million people.

Tinubu further noted that Nigeria attracted over $6 billion in energy investments in 2024, a figure he hopes to build on in 2025 and beyond.

The President outlined progress in renewable energy, particularly solar power, and announced that the federal government is finalizing an electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure program to promote sustainable transportation.

He revealed that 100 electric buses have already been delivered to Nigeria as part of efforts to reduce emissions and foster green energy adoption.

The summit also saw the International Finance Corporation (IFC) pledge $70 million in private sector funding for five Nigerian Renewable Electricity Service Companies (RESCOs).

This funding, under the Distributed Access Through Renewable Energy Scale-Up (DARES) program, will be implemented by Nigeria’s Rural Electrification Agency (REA).

Nigeria’s National Energy Compact, presented at the summit, outlines strategies to expand power generation, upgrade transmission and distribution networks, and promote renewable energy solutions.

The document estimates that $23.2 billion will be required for last-mile electrification, with contributions expected from both the public and private sectors.

President Tinubu called on African leaders to unite in addressing the continent’s energy challenges, stressing the importance of collaboration and shared vision.

“Africa is rich in energy resources, yet millions still lack reliable and affordable energy.

“This is unacceptable. It is our responsibility to take collective action to change this narrative,” he said.

With the commitments outlined in the Dar es Salaam Declaration, the Tinubu administration aims to ensure that Nigeria remains at the forefront of efforts to transform Africa’s energy landscape by 2030.

