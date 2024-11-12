Tinubu Reaffirms Fostering Reconciliation, Healing Amongst Ethnic Nationalities

Share

President Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to fostering dialogue, reconciliation, and healing among all ethnic nationalities that made up the country.

In a special message, through his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, commemorating the 2024 Ogoni Martyrs Remembrance Day, Tinubu stood in solidarity with the National Youth Council of Ogoni People (NYCOP) and all Ogoni citizens to honour those who made the ultimate sacrifice in defence of the Ogoni nation’s interests.

He said: “This year’s commemoration, themed “After Price, Comes Prise,” reflects our collective commitment to acknowledging the pain and the lessons of the past as we aspire for a brighter future.

“We honour their memory by recognising the sacrifices made and pledging to strive for a future characterised by peace, justice, and sustainable development for all communities, particularly those in the Niger Delta,” said President Tinubu.

The President reaffirmed that his administration would actively address historical grievances and work towards building a united and prosperous nation for future generations. This vision would be realised through constructive engagement and mutual respect.

Share

