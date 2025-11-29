Tinubu Reaffirms Commitments To Security Reform As Police Pass out 1,187 Cadets

President Ahmed Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to not only building a modern, professional and accountable police force, but the total reform of the National Security Architecture.

This is even as the Nigeria Police Academy, Kano State, graduated 1,187 Cadets.

Speaking at the ceremony, President Tinubu praised the Academy for its growth to a degree-awarding institution and lauded its role in producing officers equipped to tackle Nigeria’s evolving security challenges.

Represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, Tinubu described the graduation as a milestone that reflects the progress made in strengthening national security through improved training and education.

“This milestone is not just a celebration of hard work and dedication, but also a testament to the progress we have made in shaping a more secure and prosperous future,” he said.

He commended the Academy for providing “world-class training” and for aligning with his administration’s goal of building an honest, professional and human rights–respecting police force.

The President charged the new officers to uphold integrity, fairness, and discipline as they assume their roles in safeguarding lives and property across the country. “You are not just enforcers of the law; you are guardians of our collective security and well-being,” he told the cadets, urging them to serve selflessly and maintain the trust of Nigerians.

President Tinubu then urged the graduates to remain steadfast in the values of discipline, integrity, and service as they step into active duty.

The President also assured continued federal support for the Police Academy and other security agencies, promising investments in training, resources, and equipment to enhance their effectiveness

To the families and loved ones of the cadets, your sacrifice and encouragement have shaped these young officers into the professionals we celebrate today,” Tinubu added.

In his address, the Commandant of the Academy, AIG Patrick Adedeji Atayero, announced that the 1,187 graduating cadets had successfully completed both academic and professional training, earning bachelor’s degrees in various disciplines. He described the group as “worthy in character and learning.”

Atayero highlighted the Academy’s growth since its establishment in 1998, noting its transformation from temporary campuses in Kaduna and Challawa to Nigeria’s premier police training institution.

He said the Academy is now preparing to commence postgraduate and diploma programmes to further strengthen police education.

“We have expanded our programmes, increased our intake, and improved our facilities to meet the demands of modern policing,” the Commandant said.

The ceremony was attended by top government officials, including the Minister of Police Affairs, Senator Usman Gayan, the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, members of the National Assembly, service chiefs, royal fathers, and parents of the graduating officers..

The event concluded with a ceremonial parade showcasing the cadets’ readiness to join the nation’s security architecture as Nigeria works toward a safer, more just, and more prosperous future.