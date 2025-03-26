Tinubu Reaffirms Commitment To Sports Dev’t, Flags Off Torch Of Unity Movement

Share

President Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed the commitment of his administration to sports development in the country as he flagged off the Torch of Unity Movement for the 22nd National Sports Festival.

The sports festival tagged the Gateway Games, will take place in Ogun State from May 16 to May 30. Tinubu described sports as a unifying force and a catalyst for youth engagement, national cohesion, and economic growth.

He called on the public and private sectors to actively contribute to Nigerian sports development, particularly in infrastructure expansion, talent identification, athlete nurturing, and sponsorship of sporting events.

Stressed that enhanced collaboration is essential for advancing the nation’s sporting potential and ensuring Nigeria remains a dominant force in global sports. The President described the Torch of Unity as a symbol of peace, strength, and solidarity.

