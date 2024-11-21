Tinubu Reaffirms Commitment To Social Investment Programmes

Share

President Bola Tinubu has reiterated his administration’s commitment to prioritizing social investment programmes to support Nigeria’s most vulnerable citizens, despite the economic challenges caused by recent economic reforms.

President Tinubu gave this assurance while speaking on Wednesday in Rio de Janeiro during a courtesy visit by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.

Tinubu acknowledged the strain on Nigerians’ purchasing power but assured that safety nets are being implemented to mitigate these effects.

Also, the President highlighted the importance of addressing educational access and poverty reduction.

He urged the IMF to support initiatives aimed at keeping children in school.

Further, he emphasized ongoing tax reforms designed to stimulate economic growth and enhance infrastructure development without overburdening taxpayers.

In response, Georgieva praised the Tinubu administration’s reforms and expressed the IMF’s readiness to provide technical support for Nigeria’s budgeting process and social investment programmes.

She emphasized the IMF’s focus on aiding vulnerable societies and diversifying economies in emerging nations, pledging further assistance to Nigeria.

This meeting occurred on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders’ Summit, where global economic stability and development remain key priorities.

