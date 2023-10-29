Tinubu Reacts To Iyaloja Of Yorubaland, Lawson’s Death

The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu has reacted to the passing of Iyalode of Yorubaland, Alaba Lawson, MFR.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that Chief Mrs Lawson died in the early hours of Saturday, October 28 at the age of 72 years.

Reacting to her passing, President Bola Tinubu expressed sorrow regarding the loss of the departed, characterizing her as a resourceful, brave, insightful, and distinguished businesswoman and leader.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, Tinubu extended his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the family and friends of Lawson.

The president said, “Iyalode Lawson epitomised enterprise, brilliance, and ingenuity. Her death is a very painful loss. May the Almighty God grant her eternal rest.”

It would be recalled that Lawson before her demise had previously served as the president of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA).

She was also an astute politician, an entrepreneur of note and an academician.

Lawson was born on January 18, 1951, in Abeokuta Ogun State, Nigeria.

Her passing was announced via a statement released by the Executive Secretary of Abeokuta Chambers of Commerce, Industry Mines and Agriculture AbdulRahman Maku.

The statement reads, “We regret to announce the demise of NACCIMA past President and ABEOCCIMA Matron and Chairman, Board of Trustees, Iyalode Alaba Lawson, MFR, JP (Iyalode of Yorubaland) which occurred in the early hours of today, Saturday 28th of October, 2023. Burial arrangement to be announced later by the family. May God Almighty grant repose to the soul of Iyalode.”