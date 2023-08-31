Tinubu Reacts To Gabon Coup, Says Contagious Autocracy Spreading In Africa

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reacted to Wednesday’s coup in Gabon, saying a contagion of autocracy was spreading across Africa.

President Tinubu who expressed concerns about the trend said he was working very closely with other Heads of State in the African Union (AU) towards a comprehensive consensus response following the latest coup in the West African country.

However, Wednesday’s coup came amid the ongoing efforts to resolve the crisis in Niger Republic following the overthrow of President Mohamed Bazoum by the country’s military leaders.

New Telegraph earlier reported that the Gabonese coupists annulled Saturday’s election, which Bongo was declared to have won.

The soldiers announced the dissolution of all the institutions in Gabon and shut the country’s borders, saying their actions were on behalf of the central African nation’s security and defence forces.

Noureddin Bongo Valentin, one of the sons of Gabonese President, Ali Bongo Ondimba, was also arrested for “treason”.

The ousted President was placed under house arrest alongside some of his family members.

“President Ali Bongo is under house arrest, surrounded by his family and doctors,” they said in a statement read out on state TV.

A military leader said those arrested were accused of treason, embezzlement, corruption and falsifying the president’s signature, among other allegations.

Bongo, in a video, begged his international friends to make noise about his ouster.

“My name is Ali Bongo Ondimba, President of Gabon. I am sending a message to all friends that we have all over the world to tell them to make noise, to make noise,” Bongo said.

Speaking on the development, Tinubu through his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, told reporters in Abuja that the president was watching closely with deep concern for Gabon’s socio-political stability and the autocratic contagion spreading across different regions of Africa.

He said Tinubu said the rule of law and a faithful recourse to the constitutional resolutions and instruments of electoral dispute resolution must not be allowed to perish from the continent.

Ngelale said: “President Bola Tinubu is watching developments in Gabon very closely with deep concern for the country’s socio-political stability and at the seeming autocratic contagion apparently spreading across different regions of our beloved continent.

“The president, as a man who has made significant personal sacrifices in his own life in the course of advancing and defending democracy, is of the unwavering belief that power belongs in the hands of Africa’s great people and not in the barrel of a loaded gun.

“The president affirms that the rule of law and a faithful recourse to the constitutional resolutions and instruments of electoral dispute resolution must not at any time be allowed to perish from our great continent.

“To this end, the president is working very closely and continuing to communicate with other Heads of State in the African Union towards a comprehensive consensus on the next steps forward with respect to how the crisis in Gabon will play out and how the continent will respond to the contagion of autocracy we are seeing spread across our continent.”