Tinubu Reacts To Abuja–Kaduna Rail Accident

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday expressed sadness following the derailment of a passenger train on the Abuja–Kaduna rail line.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that a passenger train derailed on Tuesday on the Abuja–Kaduna corridor, leaving numerous passengers stranded and sparking widespread panic among travellers.

Reacting to the development in a statement issued via his verified X handle, President Tinubu said he is monitoring the situation even while in Brazil.

According to the President, he has been receiving updates and is awaiting a full briefing to ensure swift action, assuring that steps will be taken to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

READ ALSO

He wrote, “I am deeply saddened by this incident. My heartfelt prayers are with the injured, their families, and all passengers who went through this distressing experience.

“I am staying updated on the latest developments and await a full briefing to ensure swift action and support for all affected.

“The NRC is already addressing the situation, and necessary steps are expected to be taken to prevent similar occurrences in the future,” he stated.