President Bola Tinubu expresses his condolences to King Salman of Saudi Arabia and the Royal House of Saud on the demise of Prince Talal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.
In a statement made available to journalists in Abuja on Saturday through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, Tinubu acknowledged that the late Prince had rendered exceptional and committed service to his nation during his remarkable tenure in the Royal Saudi Air Force and the Saudi Intelligence Agency.
As his memory is forever etched in the annals of the kingdom he loved dearly, the President prays God Almighty to grant repose to the soul of the departed and comfort for the Royal House of Saud, the Kingdom, and all who mourn this irreparable loss,” Tinubu’s condolence message reads.
READ ALSO:
- Five Ex-Govs To Make Tinubu’s 42-Man Ministerial List
- NACCIMA Commends Tinubu On Postponement Of Tax Charges
- Fuel Subsidy: Tinubu Tables Fresh Request Before National Assembly
the Saudi monarchy announced the death of Saudi Prince Talal bin Abdulaziz bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al Saud at the age of 62.
According to reports, the F-15 fighter jet crashed during a training exercise with the Air Force.
The Saudi royal court released a brief statement late Thursday informing that funeral prayers for the deceased prince would take place at the Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh.