President Bola Tinubu expresses his condolences to King Salman of Saudi Arabia and the Royal House of Saud on the demise of Prince Talal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

In a statement made available to journalists in Abuja on Saturday through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, Tinubu acknowledged that the late Prince had rendered exceptional and committed service to his nation during his remarkable tenure in the Royal Saudi Air Force and the Saudi Intelligence Agency.

As his memory is forever etched in the annals of the kingdom he loved dearly, the President prays God Almighty to grant repose to the soul of the departed and comfort for the Royal House of Saud, the Kingdom, and all who mourn this irreparable loss,” Tinubu’s condolence message reads.

the Saudi monarchy announced the death of Saudi Prince Talal bin Abdulaziz bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al Saud at the age of 62.

The Saudi Prince died in a tragic military aircraft crash, which reportedly happened during a training mission in the Eastern Province on December 7, 2023.

According to reports, the F-15 fighter jet crashed during a training exercise with the Air Force.

The Saudi royal court released a brief statement late Thursday informing that funeral prayers for the deceased prince would take place at the Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh.

Prince Talal bin Abdulaziz, the son of Prince Bandar and the grandson of King Abdulaziz, the first Saudi monarch, had a notable military career. Born in 1961, he was a lieutenant colonel in the Royal Saudi Air Force and served as assistant intelligence chief at the GIP, the Saudi intelligence agency, from 2004 to 2012.