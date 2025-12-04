New Telegraph

Tinubu Re-Appoints Owoeye As MD Of Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Yaba

President Bola Tinubu has reappointed Dr Olugbenga Adekile Owoeye as substantive Medical Director of Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Yaba, for the second and final term of four years, effective June 1, 2025.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Director of Administration of the hospital, Dr Adeyinka Antwi.

Dr Owoeye, who is currently the most Senior Consultant in the hospital with over two decades in service, graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, as a Medical Doctor in 1994.

He qualified as a psychiatrist in 2003 and obtained his Master’s and PhD in Clinical Psychology from the University of Lagos in 2005 and 2009, respectively.

The Yaba Hospital Medical Director is a member of several distinguished professional associations, including, Nigerian Medical Association, the Association of Psychiatrists in Nigeria, Medical and Dental Consultant Association of Nigeria.

