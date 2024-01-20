Tinubu Re-Appoints Bayero Farah As NITT CEO

President Bola Tinubu has approved the reappointment of Dr Bayero Farah as the Director-General/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology (NITT) in Zaria, Kaduna State.
This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen on Friday in Zaria by the spokesperson of the institute, John Kolawale.
Kolawole stated that the reappointment of Farah as the NIITT boss for a second term of four years was with effect from Jan.13.
He said the reappointment notice was contained in a letter signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume.
According to him, the reappointment is in accordance with the provisions of the NITT Act, 1986 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria.
He said Farah possessed a track record of sterling and exceptional performance, which led to the massive and unprecedented transformation of NITT to its unrivalled status since its inception in 1986.
Kolawale said the Director-General joined the services of NITT in 1994 as a Senior Staff Development Officer, having earlier worked as a classroom teacher and later as a National Population Census (NPC) Cartographic Officer.
Farah rose through the ranks to the position of Director in 2013 and substantive DG/CEO on Jan.13, 2020