Tinubu: Q3 GDP Growth Indicates Recovery From Reforms’ Unintended Effects

President Bola Tinubu has said that the 3.46 per cent Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth recorded in the third quarter indicated that the country was recovering from the unintended effects of his administration’s reforms.

The President, who was excited by the third quarter report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBC), which stated that the nation’s GDP grew by 3.46 compared to the 3.19 recorded in the second quarter, also said the proposed Tax Reforms Bill currently under consideration in the National Assembly was to promote equity in the country.

According to a release by a Presidential Spokesman, Sunday Dare, Tinubu assured Nigerians of better economic output as the economy continued to expand.

The President noted that the growth in GDP showed that his quest for a more robust boost in the economy and, by extension, a better standard of living for all Nigerians, was on course.

The President said his administration has not and would never forget his promise of a $1 trillion economy by 2030 even as he assured that once the economy was rebased by early 2025 to capture its dynamism and record significant changes that have occurred in different sectors, the country would be on its way to shared prosperity.

The latest GDP growth in the third quarter was driven by key sectors such as agriculture, transport, education, health, real estate, finance and insurance, ICT, trade, and manufacturing.

He asserted that this performance once again showed that the reforms embarked upon by his administration to reposition the economy and ensure better fiscal management were beginning to yield fruits.

Tinubu added that the proposed tax reforms indicated his administration’s resolve to reduce the tax burden on small businesses and spread prosperity to the poor.

He explained that the new tax regime sought to promote equity by reducing what was known as the headquarters effect—a situation where states where company headquarters were based get more benefits because their taxes for the whole nation were remitted— in favour of spatial and demographic equity.

Tinubu said: “I am excited by the latest report from the National Bureau of Statistics that our economy grew in the third quarter more than last quarter and even beyond projected estimates.

While I welcome this development, the latest figure also shows the much work that needs to be done. We won’t rest until Nigerians feel the positive impacts in their pockets and experience a better living standard.

My administration remains committed to the welfare of our people.” The top contributing sectors to GDP in Q3 2024 were: Agriculture 28.65%, ICT 16.35%, Trade 14.78%, Manufacturing 8.21%, Crude Oil 5.57%, Finance & Insurance 5.51% and Real Estate 5.43%.

