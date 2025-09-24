Tinubu Pushes For Nigeria To Host 2030 Commonwealth Games

President Bola Tinubu has called on the Commonwealth to make history by awarding the hosting rights of the 2030 Commonwealth Centenary Games to Nigeria, declaring that it is time for Africa to take its place on the global sporting stage.

In an appeal addressed to the Commonwealth family on Wednesday, the President said that for 100 years, the Games have never been held on African soil, describing the centenary edition as the perfect opportunity to correct this imbalance.

He noted that awarding the Games to Nigeria would send a powerful message that every region of the Commonwealth matters, and that Africa is not just a part of the story but central to its future.

READ ALSO:

Tinubu described Nigeria as the gateway and Africa as the stage, stressing that the Commonwealth is a family that must complete the circle of unity by bringing the historic event to the continent.

“Let us make history together in 2030. Let us complete the circle of Commonwealth unity. The dream must be realized. The time is now,” he said.

The 2030 Games will mark the 100th anniversary of the competition which began in 1930 and has since been hosted across Europe, Asia, the Americas, and Oceania, but never in Africa.

Nigeria, which previously hosted the 2003 All Africa Games in Abuja and the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2009, is positioning itself as the frontrunner to deliver a landmark edition of the Commonwealth Games.