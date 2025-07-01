Tinubu Proposes Visa Waivers For OECS Officials To Boost Afro-Caribbean Ties

President Bola Tinubu yesterday proposed a visa waiver arrangement for holders of diplomatic and official passports from the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS).

He made the proposal during a special joint session of Saint Lucia’s Senate and the House of Assembly event took place at the William Jefferson Clinton Ballroom, Sandals Grande, Gros Islet.. Tinubu is currently on a state visit to the Caribbean nation.

According to him, Nigeria is willing to initiate the process of lifting visa restrictions for OECS officials and called for a reciprocal arrangement to ease official travel between both regions.

Tinubu said the measure would facilitate institutional cooperation, adding that increased movement of officials could strengthen bilateral and multilateral engagements.

He said: “Nigeria is open to exploring a visa waiver arrangement for holders of diplomatic and official passports from OECS countries travelling to Nigeria.

“I respectfully urge a reciprocal gesture to enable smoother movement of officials and foster closer institutional cooperation.”

Tinubu also announced that he would offer full scholarships to OECS students promote cultural understanding that further strengthened the bond between Nigeria and Eastern Caribbean states.

Tinubu pledged Nigeria’s commitment to deepening ties with OECS and Caribbean nations, anchored in shared African heritage and Pan-African ideals.