Tinubu Promotes Acting COAS, Oluyede To Lieutenant General 

Share

President Bola Tinubu has approved the promotion of the Acting Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Olufemi Oluyede to the rank of Lieutenant General, positioning him as the Acting COAS amid unconfirmed reports surrounding the health of Lt-Gen Taoreed Lagbaja.

This promotion, confirmed by sources in the Presidential Villa and reported by Channels Television on Tuesday, comes just weeks after persistent rumours regarding the alleged death of Lagbaja, which the Defence Headquarters have since denied.

Oluyede’s promotion from Major General to Lieutenant General awaits Senate confirmation to secure his status as the Permanent Army Chief.

READ ALSO:

Presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanugawho made this disclosure on Tuesday in Abuja noted that Oluyede will continue in his role as Acting COAS pending Lagbaja’s anticipated return.

Lt. Gen. Oluyede, a seasoned officer with extensive command experience, previously served as the Commander of the Infantry Corps in Jaji, Kaduna.

A graduate of the 39th Regular Course alongside Lagbaja, the 56-year-old has earned commendations for his service in critical operations such as the ECOMOG Mission in Liberia, Operation HARMONY IV in Bakassi, and Operation HADIN KAI in Nigeria’s Northeast, where he commanded the 27 Task Force Brigade.

His career accolades include the Corps Medal of Honour, Grand Service Star, and Membership in the National Institute.

This promotion underlines the administration’s confidence in Oluyede’s leadership as the Nigerian Army navigates a period of uncertainty and continuity at its highest ranks.

Share

Please follow and like us: