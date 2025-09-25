Tinubu Promoted 52,000 Para-Military Officers In 2 Years – Tunji-Ojo

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has disclosed that President Bola Tinubu has approved the promotion of 52,000 senior officers across Nigeria’s paramilitary agencies since assuming office in May 2023.

Tunji-Ojo made this known on Thursday at the decoration ceremony of 16 newly appointed Deputy Comptrollers General (DCGs) of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Federal Fire Service (FFS), and Deputy Commandants General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Abuja.

The colourful event, held at the NIS headquarters, was attended by heads of agencies, senior government officials, as well as spouses and relatives of the decorated officers.

Commending President Tinubu for his commitment to career progression and welfare of personnel, Tunji-Ojo noted that the current administration had broken the cycle of stagnation that previously hindered advancement within the services.

“More than 80 percent of the officers promoted as DCGs today were appointed by this government. What this government seeks to achieve is career progression, to cure the stagnation that existed prior to its inauguration,” the minister said.

He emphasized that the promotions were strictly merit-based, pointing out that external and independent examiners set and marked the promotion examinations in line with seniority and the federal character principle.

“None of the officers was appointed on the basis of nepotism; they were elevated strictly on merit,” Tunji-Ojo stressed.

While urging the officers to uphold discipline, excellence, dedication, and loyalty, the minister assured that the agencies under his ministry would continue to fulfill their mandates in border security, protection of critical national assets, inmates’ reformation, and fire and disaster mitigation.