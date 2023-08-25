Tinubu Promises Thorough Review Of Judicial Officers’ Salaries

On Friday, President Bola Tinubu pledged that his administration would complete a thorough assessment of the pay scales for judicial officers across the nation.

In a statement released by the president’s spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, after receiving the leadership of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), led by Barrister Yakubu Maikyau (SAN), Tinubu said the fight against corruption requires a thorough review of the salaries and allowances of judicial officers, a problem he is familiar with given his historic success in reorganising the justice system in Lagos State.

President Tinubu equally acknowledged the importance of addressing the current vacancies within the Supreme Court, affirming that these vacancies represent obligations that must be fulfilled based on recommendations put forth by the National Judicial Council (NJC).

“We must deal with the review of remuneration if we truly want to fight corruption in the Judiciary. We will look at the cost as well as the consequences,” he said in response to a request by the NBA President.

“Majority of them are on holiday now and when they return, we will take a look at what they have and we will fill the vacancies. It’s a fulfilment of an obligation,” he said.

Earlier, the NBA invited the President to officially open its 63rd Annual General Conference this weekend in Abuja, and the President congratulated them for that.

He appreciated the benefit of having a large number of lawyers as close advisers, notably his chief of staff, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, his principal private secretary, Prince Damilotun Aderemi, and the state chief of protocol, Amb. Victor Adeleke.