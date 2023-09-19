Tinubu Promises More Support To AU, OIC

On Tuesday, President Bola Tinubu pledged his readiness to be at the disposal of the African Union (AU) and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) whenever they reach out to him.

Tinubu highlighted that the AU holds a strategic position in securing unified stances for the continent regarding economic and socio-political engagements with the rest of the world.

During his conversation with the President of the Union of Comoros and Chairperson of the AU, Azali Assoumani, in New York, Tinubu asserted that Nigeria’s participation is crucial for achieving this goal.

He assured that Nigeria would be available for collaboration.

The Nigeria Leader said, “There is nothing that can bring development and prosperity, outside of embracing freedom and constitutional order. It is a critical hallmark of sustainable development.

“We appreciate that the AU is working hard to bring about peace in the Sahel and is actively negotiating between the warring factions in Sudan. Peace in Sudan will be a great achievement. I appreciate your effort in Burkina Faso and our effective cooperation with Niger.

READ ALSO:

“You can call me at any time and we will discuss the peace and stability of AU member states. We need stability and prosperity for the black race.

“This is our era. We must be peaceful in order to take maximum advantage of the developmental opportunities presented to Africa in this era. We must build a model of sustainable development.

“Nigeria will collaborate with you. But we must move beyond those whose vision of Africa is narrow and evil. We are not afraid of confrontation, but we prefer to be restrained for now, at this time.”

Assoumani on his part said AU seeks to complete Nigeria’s effort in securing peace and prosperity in Africa, rather than competing with it.

He said, “It is our responsibility to confront the extra-constitutional wrestling for power on the continent.

“We have told China and Russia that they have a responsibility to ensure that there is stability in these countries, as there will be no developmental partnership where there is a lack of stability in countries being impacted by coupists.

“We appreciate your stand on these matters.”

The President of the Union of Comoros expressed the desire for Comoros to draw lessons from Nigeria’s extensive experience in effectively managing diversity, conducting elections, and sustaining economic growth over an extended period.

He stated, “We want to turn our country into an emerging economy and we need the experience of Nigeria as we seek your cooperation to conduct an election that will win us the respect of the international community and allow us to develop at the right speed and quality.”

Tinubu additionally held a meeting with the Secretary-General of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Hissein Brahim Taha. During the meeting, he reiterated the significance of the Islamic world in playing a strategic role in fostering peace and development in Africa and worldwide.

He said, “The effort we are making in the Sahel is very important. We know we must double our efforts. We must tell our Muslim brothers who are struggling to steal power that only Allah chooses leaders. We must respect the will of Allah.

“I am ready to collaborate with you. Your effort in supporting agricultural growth and food security through the provision of resources from Islamic banks has been most commendable and our region is appreciative.

“I am determined to work with you in uplifting Nigerians and Africans.”

The leader of the 57-nation body of cooperation praised Tinubu for his active effort in bringing African states to a place of common understanding.

He said, “We must gain consensus on the need for peace, especially amongst our member states.

“When you were elected as ECOWAS Chairman, it gave us confidence and hope that the situation in the Sahel region would improve because you are bringing people together.

“We were also happy about your election as President of Nigeria and we see the changes.”

The OIC Secretary-General extended an invitation to Tinubu to participate in the OIC Heads of State Summit, expected to be held in a few months.