Tinubu Promises More Funds To Federal Universities

President Bola Tinubu has promised to release additional funds to the federal Universities in the country to tackle infrastructural decay and address the paucity of funds in the institutions.

The President Tinubu said the release of additional funds would not only tackle the challenges in the nation’s universities but would enable them to compete with their counterparts in other parts of the world.

Speaking at the convocation ceremony of Adeyemi Federal University of Education, Ondo (AFUED), Tinubu, who was represented by the Vice Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Prof Adebayo Bamire, said his administration was aware of challenges facing universities in the country.

A total of 12,556 graduates were conferred with first degree while 6,269 were conferred with the Nigerian Certificate in Education and 1,501 students were awarded Diploma in Computer.

However, the President said his government was ready to tackle those challenges, including paucity of funds, manpower,, and infrastructural challenges in the tertiary institutions.

According to him, “The paucity of funds to adequately handle administrative matters is a general and perennial challenge for most tertiary institutions; there are wholesome challenges of infrastructural decadence shortage of manpower and growing insecurity in the campuses include cult fraternities among students and staff.”

However, the President said “We are taking commensurate steps to address these challenges decisively. My administration was faced with a serious economic downturn at inception, and steps have been taken to fix the economy, which was not too palatable, but the positive results of our efforts are becoming noticeable to Nigerians.”

President Tinubu assured Nigerians that Universities and other tertiary institutions have been factored into the plans of the Federal Government for more funding so that they could compete favorably with others globally.”

Tinubu said there were efforts by his administration to be on the same page with the Staff-based Unions of Universities and check incessant industrial actions that have hampered academic development in the past.

The acting Vice Chancellor of AFUED, Prof Samuel Akintunde challenged the graduating students to contribute to the development of Nigeria in various parts they may find themselves.

Prof Akintunde said the graduating students have been equipped with the capacity to engage themselves meaningfully in the affairs of the nation in ways that transcend academic achievement but in the realm of being highly innovative and creative in solving society’s problems and making legitimate wealth.

The Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of AFUED, Hajia Ganiyat Adeola Yusuf, said the Council remained committed to supporting the national vision outlined in President Tinubu ‘s Renewed Hope Agenda and would continue to do its best as a body that direct oversight over the university.

