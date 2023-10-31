Tinubu Presides Over Nigeria Police Council Meeting

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday presided over the inaugural Nigeria Police Council (NPC) meeting of his administration.

New Telegraph reports that the meeting is currently taking place at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The Nigeria Police Council, which is chaired by the President, is a constitutional body that oversees the organisation and administration of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

READ ALSO:

The governor of each state of the Federation, the Chairman of the Police Service Commission, the Inspector-General of Police and selected ministers make up the Council.

The last time the Nigeria Police Council met was on June 4, 2021, and former President Muhammadu Buhari presided over the meeting