Tinubu Presides Over First FEC Meeting In Abuja

The inaugural meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s led government is currently taking place at the Presidential Villa’s Council Chamber in Abuja.

It would be recalled that following the Senate’s constitutionally required confirmation, the new cabinet members were sworn in on Monday, August 20.

Also at the meeting are Vice President Kashim Shettima; the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume; the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Folashade Yemi-Esan; and the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila.

The FEC meeting was originally slated for last Wednesday but was moved to give the ministers time to adjust to their various ministries following their swearing-in ceremony.

READ ALSO:

According to WesternPost, the president had informed his ministers that the first FEC would now be held on Monday (today).

The office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) has also sent a note to the ministers with preparation instructions for Monday’s FEC meeting.