Tinubu Presents N58.18trn 2026 Budget

President Bola Tinubu on Friday presented the 2026 Appropriation Bill to a joint session of the National Assembly, unveiling a proposed ₦58.18 trillion budget tagged “Budget of Consolidation, Renewed Resilience and Shared Prosperity.”

Presenting the budget in Abuja, the President said the 2026 fiscal plan is designed to consolidate recent economic reforms, strengthen national resilience and translate recovery gains into improved living standards for Nigerians.

Tinubu said the budget reflects the administration’s determination to stabilise the economy, deepen competitiveness and ensure growth that delivers jobs, rising incomes and better quality of life across the country.

He acknowledged that recent reforms had come with challenges but assured Nigerians that the sacrifices were yielding results.

According to him, Nigeria’s economy showed signs of stabilisation with a 3.98 per cent growth in the third quarter of 2025, moderation in inflation for eight consecutive months, improved oil production, stronger non-oil revenue performance and a rise in external reserves to about 47 billion dollars.

The President disclosed that the 2026 budget proposes total revenue of ₦34.33 trillion and total expenditure of ₦58.18 trillion, including ₦15.52 trillion for debt servicing.

Capital expenditure is pegged at ₦26.08 trillion, while recurrent non-debt spending stands at ₦15.25 trillion. The projected budget deficit of ₦23.85 trillion represents 4.28 per cent of GDP.

Tinubu said the budget is anchored on a crude oil benchmark of 64.85 dollars per barrel, oil production of 1.84 million barrels per day and an exchange rate of ₦1,400 to the dollar.

He identified security, human capital development and infrastructure as key priorities, with ₦5.41 trillion allocated to defence and security, ₦3.56 trillion to infrastructure, ₦3.52 trillion to education and ₦2.48 trillion to health.

The President announced a major overhaul of Nigeria’s security architecture, declaring that all armed groups operating outside state authority would be classified as terrorists.

He said the new approach would focus on unified command, intelligence-led operations and community stability to tackle terrorism, banditry and kidnapping.

On education and health, Tinubu highlighted the expansion of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund, which has supported over 418,000 students, and increased healthcare investment, including new grant support from the United States government for targeted health interventions.

He assured lawmakers that 2026 would be a year of stronger budget discipline, improved revenue mobilisation, strict enforcement of remittances by government-owned enterprises and greater transparency through digitisation.

Tinubu called for continued cooperation between the Executive and Legislature, stressing that the success of the budget would be measured not by announcements but by effective delivery.

He formally laid the 2026 Appropriation Bill before the National Assembly, expressing confidence that the budget would drive security, prosperity and inclusive growth in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda.