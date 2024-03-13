Tinubu Presents 2024 Fct Budget to Reps

President Bola Tinubu yesterday transmitted the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) 2024 Appropriation Bill to the House of Representatives for approval. Speaker Tajudeen Abbas read the President’s letter at the plenary. He said: “In line with the provisions of Section 121 and 299 of the 1999 Constitution, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory has prepared the 2024 budget proposal of the FCT which is here before you for the consideration and approval by the National Assembly.

“The proposal was on the basis of the FCTA revenue and expenditure focus and is in line with the fiscal and development policy of Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda. “In addition, the budget proposal takes into consideration, the 2024/2026 economic recovery and growth plan as well as key assumptions in the 2024 budget “The FCTA is prioritising improvement in health care services, job creation, youth empowerment and increased productivity in agriculture in order to lift many citizens as much as possible out of poverty.”