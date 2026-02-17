Tinubu Preaches Good Governance, Urges Govs To Prioritise Citizens’ Welfare

President Bola Tinubu yesterday urged governors to prioritize the welfare of the people by investing more in their future. According to him, investment in the people is the most profitable venture in democracy. He said this while inaugurating projects executed by Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, in Yola, the state capital.

Tinubu said good governance must be rooted in the needs and aspirations of the people, adding that democracy thrives when elected leaders implement policies that directly improve citizens’ quality of life.

The President said: “Governance is not merely about holding political office; it is about service and measurable impact. “The only profitable investment in democracy is investment in the people.”

He urged governors to sustain efforts in driving economic growth, developing infrastructure, improving healthcare delivery, reforming education, and expanding social protection programmes. Tinubu also advocated a stronger collaboration between federal and state governments to ensure that development reaches grassroots communities.

He hailed Fintiri’s leadership and achievements, describing him as “a true reflection of who we are as a united people”. Fintiri highlighted key projects completed by his administration, including a new NYSC orientation camp nearing completion, the Yola Model School, the dualization of Gimba Road, the expansion and remodelling of the High Court complex, and the construction of a modern shopping mall.

The governor said his government had recruited 5,000 teachers to strengthen the education sector. He added that his administration was tackling water scarcity across the state and announced plans to name the NYSC orientation camp after Tinubu.