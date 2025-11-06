Tinubu Praises Steel Minister Audu’s Innovative Leadership

President Bola Tinubu has felicitated with the Minister of Steel Development, Prince Shuaibu Audu, on his 45th birthday.

The President joined the minister’s family, friends, and associates in celebrating the milestone, recognizing Audu’s years of distinguished service in both the private and public sectors.

Tinubu commended Audu’s innovative, purposeful, and dynamic leadership, noting his dedication to positioning the steel sector as a key driver of Nigeria’s economy.

Highlighting the minister’s extensive experience, the President acknowledged Audu’s over 20 years in banking and multi-sectoral expertise, which he brings to his current role.

The President prayed that Almighty God would grant Audu continued wisdom, understanding, and good health as he serves the nation.