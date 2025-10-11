Tinubu Praises Dabiri-Erewa’s Dedication To Nat’l Service On Birthday

President Bola Tinubu has extended his warm felicitations to the Chairman/CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, on the occasion of her birthday, celebrated on October 11, 2025.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President praised Mrs. Dabiri-Erewa for her outstanding contributions to public service and national development, describing her as a devoted patriot and compassionate leader who has continued to champion the welfare of Nigerians both at home and abroad.

Tinubu noted that Dabiri-Erewa’s illustrious career, which began as a broadcaster with the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), laid the foundation for her success in public office.

She was elected to the House of Representatives in 2003, 2007, and 2011, where she served as Chairman of the House Committee on Media & Publicity and later as Chairman of the Committee on Diaspora Affairs.

According to the President, Dabiri-Erewa has demonstrated unwavering love for the country and humanity, consistently placing the welfare of others at the heart of her work.

“The Chairperson of NiDCOM has over many years shown passion, diligence, and foresight in her duties as a journalist, lawmaker, and public administrator. Her pursuit of social justice for Nigerians at home and abroad is commendable,” the statement read.

Tinubu also lauded her efforts in mobilizing and attracting diaspora talents to contribute to Nigeria’s development across sectors such as education, health, and sports, noting that her numerous national and international awards are a well-deserved recognition of her impact.

He prayed for her continued success, good health, and strength to keep serving the nation with excellence and dedication.