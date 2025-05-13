Tinubu Praises Adeleke At 65

Share

President Bola Tinubu has extended heartfelt congratulations to the Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, on his 65th birthday.

In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu praised the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governor for establishing himself as a significant political figure not only in Osun State but also across Nigeria and beyond.

Governor Adeleke, who was first elected as Senator representing Osun West Senatorial District in 2017, succeeding his late brother, Senator Isiaka Adeleke, later became the governor of Osun State in 2022.

Commending Governor Adeleke, President Tinubu highlighted his pan-Nigerian approach to leadership and governance, which reflects both his Yoruba and Igbo heritage.

The President also personally prayed for more years of good health and divine blessings for Governor Adeleke, the Asiwaju of Edeland, his hometown.

