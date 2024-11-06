Tinubu Postpones FEC Meeting In Honour Of Late COAS, Lagbaja

Share

In a mark of deep respect for the late Lt. General Taoreed Lagbaja, who tragically passed away on Tuesday night, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has postponed the scheduled Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting until a future date.

The postponement was communicated in a statement issued on Wednesday by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to President Tinubu.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Lagbaja, served the Nigerian Armed Forces with dedication from June 19, 2023, until his untimely death.

His passing has left a void in the nation’s military leadership and has prompted a nationwide period of mourning.

Also, President Tinubu, who serves as the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces, has ordered that flags be flown at half-staff across Nigeria for seven days as a tribute to the late general.

The FEC meeting, originally scheduled for today, will be rescheduled to allow the nation to pay its respects to the decorated army officer.

President Tinubu also reached out to the family of General Lagbaja and the Nigerian Armed Forces.

He offered his heartfelt condolences while acknowledging the critical role the general played in safeguarding national security.

The president expressed his admiration for Lagbaja’s commitment to duty.

Lagbaja was described as a patriotic and exemplary leader whose contributions to the Nigerian military will not be forgotten.

The passing of General Lagbaja, who led the Nigerian Army during a period of both challenges and successes, has sent ripples across the country.

His leadership was marked by a steadfast commitment to strengthening national defence, countering security threats, and modernizing the armed forces.

In honour of his service, the Nigerian government and military are commemorating his life and legacy, with President Tinubu emphasizing the need for unity and strength within the Armed Forces during this period of transition.

The rescheduled date for the FEC meeting will be announced in the coming days, as the government continues to honour General Lagbaja’s memory.

