Tinubu: Pope Francis United Faiths, Rich, Poor

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has joined the global Christian community and the Catholic faithful in mourning the passing of His Holiness, Pope Francis, describing the late Pontiff as a humble servant of God, a tireless champion of the poor, and a beacon of hope for millions worldwide.

In a heartfelt tribute, President Tinubu reflected on the life and ministry of the 266th Pope of the Roman Catholic Church, commending his unwavering commitment to social justice, peace, and interfaith unity.

“His passing, coming just after the celebration of Christ’s Resurrection, is a sacred return to his Maker at a time of renewed hope for Christians,” the President stated.

President Tinubu noted that throughout his papacy, Pope Francis distinguished himself as a moral force in a world increasingly marked by division and inequality.

He recalled the late Pontiff’s first appearance on the global stage in 2013, where he set the tone for a papacy defined by mercy, compassion, and advocacy for the marginalized.

“He urged us to see the face of Christ in the poor, the refugees, the migrants, and the forgotten. He challenged the powerful to act with justice, called on nations to welcome the stranger, and reminded the world of our duty to protect the Earth for future generations,” Tinubu said.

The President further described Pope Francis as “an instrument of peace who deeply embodied the message of Christ: love for God and love for humanity.”

Highlighting the Pope’s commitment to global development and human dignity, Tinubu praised his relentless advocacy for the developing world, where he consistently raised his voice against economic injustice and prayed for peace in conflict-stricken regions.

“His encyclicals were not only doctrinal and seminal but also timely and relevant. Through his pastoral letters, the Pope offered spiritual clarity and hope in an increasingly complex world,” the President added.

Recalling his own Easter message earlier this month, President Tinubu said he had joined Christians in thanksgiving for the Pope’s improving health and had watched with joy as the Pontiff delivered his traditional Easter Sunday blessing.

“Alas, the Lord called him home a day later, and the world lost one of its most powerful voices for justice and action against climate change.”

The President urged Nigerians and the global community to honour Pope Francis’ legacy through concrete acts of compassion, solidarity, and justice.

“Let us honour him not with words alone but with action: by lifting those who are down, healing our communities, and defending the dignity of every person,” he said.

On behalf of the Government and the people of Nigeria, President Tinubu extended his condolences to the Catholic Church, the global Catholic community, and all Christians mourning the loss of the beloved Pontiff.

Pope Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio, passed away on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, at the age of 88.

