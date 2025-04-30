Tinubu Poised To Make Nigeria Leading Force In Africa – Shettima

Share

Vice President Kashim Shettima has reaffirmed the commitment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration to positioning Nigeria as a leading force on the African continent through bold economic reforms and strategic investments in human capital development.

Speaking on Wednesday at the Presidential Villa in Abuja during a courtesy visit by a delegation from the Hertie School of Governance, Berlin, led by Senior Fellow Dr. Rolf Alter, the Vice President emphasized that Nigeria was actively engaging with top global institutions to enhance policy formulation and implementation, particularly in human development initiatives.

“The current crop of leadership in Nigeria under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is ready and willing to unleash the full potential of the Nigerian nation on the African continent,” Shettima said. “We are laying the groundwork through strategic reforms, and at the heart of it is human capital development.”

Highlighting the administration’s Human Capital Development (HCD) 2.0 programme, Shettima noted that upskilling Nigerians is a top priority. He described human capital development as both “an economic imperative and a social necessity,” adding, “We can only turn our demographic bulge into a demographic dividend when we invest in our people.”

He praised the Hertie School of Governance as a valuable partner in this effort, citing its institutional expertise and global reputation. “We need the skills and capacity your school offers. The world is now knowledge-driven. We welcome a warm and robust partnership with your institution,” he said.

The Vice President also acknowledged the contributions of Nigeria’s international development partners, including the World Bank, the European Union, and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, in supporting the country’s human development agenda.

Addressing recent economic reforms, Shettima defended the administration’s decisions, including the removal of fuel subsidies, unification of exchange rates, and transformation of the energy sector. He described them as “painful but necessary,” expressing confidence that “the Nigerian people will laugh last.”

“President Tinubu is a modern and courageous leader, willing to make the tough decisions needed to reposition the Nigerian economy for sustainable growth,” he added.

In his remarks, Dr. Rolf Alter congratulated the Tinubu administration on the rollout of the HCD strategy, which he described as “ambitious and citizen-focused.” He expressed satisfaction with the enthusiasm and commitment shown by stakeholders during his engagements in Nigeria.

Alter assured the Vice President that the Hertie School would collaborate closely with Nigerian authorities at all levels to deliver targeted programmes addressing the country’s unique challenges. He emphasized the need for adaptability among public officials to navigate the rapidly evolving global landscape.

The visit marks a significant step toward deepening Nigeria’s international partnerships in governance and capacity building, reinforcing the administration’s broader goal of driving inclusive and sustainable national development.

