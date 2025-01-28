Tinubu Pledges Universal Energy Access For Nigerians 

Share

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to achieving universal energy access for Nigerians by 2030.

President Tinubu gave this assurance during his address at the Mission 300 Africa Energy Summit in Dar-Es-Salaam, Tanzania on Tuesday, January 28.

Joined by African leaders, the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations, International Finance institution heads, and other energy stakeholders, Tinubu emphasized Nigeria’s strategy to expand electricity access, provide clean cooking solutions for 227 million people, and boost renewable energy to account for 50% of the national energy mix.

READ ALSO:

“We are determined to fast-track access to affordable, reliable, and sustainable energy for every Nigerian,” President Tinubu declared.

“Our plans include leveraging innovative solutions and collaborations to create a brighter, greener future for all.”

He called on international partners to join Nigeria in its journey toward sustainable energy transformation, urging global stakeholders to contribute to delivering reliable energy solutions that empower citizens and drive economic development.

The Mission 300 Africa Energy Summit served as a platform for African leaders and global energy players to discuss ways to bridge the energy access gap across the continent while fostering sustainable development and economic growth.

Share

Please follow and like us: