Tinubu Pledges To Tackle Erosion, Integrate Anambra Into Nat’l Rail System

Share

President Bola Tinubu has pledged to address key developmental challenges confronting Anambra State and the Southeast region.

These include erosion, underutilisation of gas reserves and Anambra’s exclusion from the National Rail Master Plan.

Speaking at a civic reception held at Alex Ekwueme Square during his state visit, the President assured the people of Anambra of the Federal Government’s commitment to upgrading road infrastructure and fostering stronger national unity through inclusive development.

According to a release by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, the President while responding to Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s requests, acknowledged the persistence of abandoned federal road projects in the region.

He emphasised the strategic importance of completing roads linking Anambra to Kogi State to facilitate easier access to the South-South and Abuja.

“Abandoned federal road projects that link Anambra to Kogi then can become the fastest gateway between Abuja and Anambra South and South-South.

I agree,” he said. The President addressed the state’s exclusion from the National Rail Master Plan, assuring residents that the Federal Ministry of Transportation would rectify the omission.

“I am standing before you to say that the Ministry of Transportation is aware and will include the connection in the Master Plan and give it attention,” he assured.

The President pledged federal support for ecological investments to tackle erosion and acknowledged the state’s vast gas reserves, noting that its omission from the National Gas Master Plan would also be addressed.

Commending the state government’s efforts in improving security, Tinubu reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to collaborating with Anambra and the Southeast to ensure peace, stability, and shared prosperity.

Share