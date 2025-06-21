Tinubu Pledges To Protect A’Ibom’s Interest In APC

Share

President Bola Tinubu has pledged that the Federal Government will protect the interests of Akwa Ibom State as Governor Umo Eno officially joins the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The President, represented by Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima at a grand reception in Uyo on Saturday, assured Governor Eno and his supporters that they will not be abandoned and that the decision to join the APC will not be regretted.

He emphasized that political parties derive their strength not from slogans, but from the unity and participation of the people.

“We are here today because we understand a fundamental truth: for any political party, lasting power comes not from division but from unity of purpose,” Shettima said.

“This friend we seek is not found in standing alone or fighting among ourselves, but in standing together. That is how we move forward—not by clinging to what divides us, but by building bridges and mending fences.”

He assured Governor Eno that the APC is a home for all.

“President Tinubu is a bridge-builder and a democrat. Your decision to come home to the APC is one you will never regret. Mr. President asked me to assure you personally that you will not be humiliated or forsaken. This party is your home.”

Also speaking, Senate President Godswill Akpabio described the governor’s defection not as a mere political movement but as a demonstration of political maturity for the greater good of Akwa Ibom.

He praised Eno’s courage and commitment to development, saying:

“You have chosen partnership over partisanship. You are bringing capacity to bear because you are a performing governor. The entire state is with you. You are here to add value to the progressive family.”

Akpabio appealed to President Tinubu to grant the state’s request for the development of the Ibom Deep Seaport to boost the blue economy and empower the youth and women across the state.

In his remarks, Governor Eno explained that his defection was driven by the need to actualize the Ibom Deep Seaport project, which he said has eluded the state under past administrations.

“This is a movement from a position of strength. We are not afraid of the future or the storms ahead. I took a risk by leaving the PDP to work with our son, the Senate President, and to align with President Tinubu to deliver on the Renewed Hope Agenda,” he said.

He reaffirmed his commitment to all Akwa Ibomites, regardless of party affiliation, stating:

“Let me reassure all Akwa Ibomites that I remain a governor for all as we continue to implement the ARISE Agenda, our social contract with the people.”

Governor Eno also urged all APC factions in the state to unite and work together for the common good.

Receiving the governor and his team into the party, APC National Chairman Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje said the movement marked a shift “from political isolation to national relevance.”

Ganduje stated that the defection of South-South governors to the APC is a signal that President Tinubu’s inclusive policies are gaining wide acceptance.

“Today is historic. Governor Eno joins our party with his millions of supporters and full political structures. You are most welcome to the progressive family,” Ganduje said.

He called on existing APC members in the state to treat Eno and his followers not as newcomers but as returning brothers and sisters.

“Our party believes in internal democracy, progressive ideals, and the overall development of democracy. You are home.”

Ganduje also assured that President Tinubu would soon begin implementing projects in the region to tackle environmental challenges and create employment opportunities for the youth.

A total of 24 APC governors were present to welcome Governor Umo Eno into the party.

