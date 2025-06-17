Tinubu Pledges Sustainable Infrastructure, Inaugurates Abuja Water Network

Share

…mourns victims of Benue attack

President Bola Tinubu has pledged his administration’s commitment to sustainable infrastructure that directly affects the people.

The President, who mourned the victims of the latest attacks in Benue State where about 200 persons were killed, made this commitment yesterday at the commissioning of the Airport Road. He also inaugurated the Great er Abuja Water Supply Network, Loops 1, 2, 5, and 6 in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

During the inauguration on Airport Road, Abuja, Tinubu led a moment of silence in honour of the victims of recent violence in Benue State and extended his heartfelt condolences to the affected families and communities. He said: “While I sympathisze with the people of Benue, I’ve spoken to the governor.

“The leadership of Benue should accept our condolences and try hard—very consciously— to maintain peace and harmony among themselves. “We are a huge family living in the same house, staying in different rooms, but living together in harmony.” Tinubu announced plans to visit Benue State on Wednesday to commiserate with the victims and their families.

He described the water network as a transformative effort to guarantee safe, sustainable, and sufficient water for homes, institutions, and communities across the capital city.

He said: “Water is life. It is not a luxury. It is a basic human right and a foundation for public health, urban development, and economic growth.”

He lauded the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), led by Minister Nyesom Wike, and all project stakeholders for their dedication to the project.

He emphasized that the Renewed Hope Agenda focused on delivering tangible, people-centred projects that impact Nigerians’ daily lives.

He added: “This water infrastructure is not only a technical milestone, but a moral one, because it is about equity. “It ensures that no part of Abuja is left behind in our national development agenda.

“When we speak of the Renewed Hope Agenda, we mean tangible, people-focused projects that improve the daily lives of ordinary Nigerians. “Water to drink, to clean, to grow, to build.

That is a real project. It’s a treasure that we always take for granted.” “We are not here today merely to lay the pipes. We are laying the groundwork for healthier families, stronger communities, and a more productive city.”

Share