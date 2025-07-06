Tinubu Pledges Support For Troops, More Investment In Army

President Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to the welfare and operational capacity of the Nigerian Armed Forces, pledging continued investments in modern equipment, intelligence, and human capital to ensure that officers and personnel are well equipped to defend the nation.

Speaking on Sunday during the grand finale of the Nigerian Army Day Celebration (NADCEL) held at the Murtala Muhammed Square in Kaduna, Tinubu, who was represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, said the Nigerian Army has remained the backbone of the country’s sovereignty for the past 162 years.

He noted that, “A country is only as strong as the courage of those who defend it,” and emphasized that it is the nation’s duty—not a favour—to continually empower and support those who risk their lives for its peace and stability.

“To the men and women of the Nigerian Army, and the Armed Forces more broadly, I reaffirm my administration’s unwavering commitment to your welfare and operational capacity. We will continue to invest in modern equipment, in intelligence, and in the human capital that drives your effectiveness. This is not a favour. It is a duty owed to those who defend us,” Tinubu declared.

He praised the theme of this year’s celebration, “Developing the Soldier First Concept: Imperative for Nigerian Army’s Transformation Drive,” describing it as both strategic and humane.

“You cannot build a great army without first building strong soldiers. Their welfare, morale, equipment, and sense of purpose are not afterthoughts; they are the bedrock of national security. I commend your commitment to placing the soldier at the centre of reform, and I assure you that this administration stands firmly with you on that path,” he said.

President Tinubu also paid glowing tribute to Nigerian troops for their enduring sacrifices, stating that they have made the nation proud through peacekeeping missions across the continent and beyond, as well as in their continuous fight to protect peace and uphold democratic principles.

“Today, we honour the enduring sacrifice of these men and women. We honour those who have paid the supreme price. And we honour those who continue to wear the uniform, who continue to stand at the gates of our democracy, shielding us from those who would tear it down,” he said.

The President acknowledged the security challenges confronting the country such as terrorism, insurgency, banditry, and separatist agitations describing them as existential threats that require a united and resolute response.

“These evils do not discriminate by tribe or faith. They destroy churches and mosques alike. They abduct children without asking where they worship. Therefore, our response must be united, firm, and uncompromising,” he said.

He charged the Nigerian Army to rise to the occasion, assuring them of his full backing and the trust of the Nigerian people.

“To the officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army, I say this with clarity: the time to rise is now. You have my full authorization and the trust of the Nigerian people to confront and defeat those who seek to undermine our nation. You have my confidence, my support, and my prayers. And I know that you have the resolve to prevail,” he further noted.

Tinubu also paid tribute to the country’s fallen heroes, noting that while some now “lie in silence beneath the soil of a grateful nation,” others live on as “reminders of the sacrifices made in our name.”

He extended heartfelt condolences to the families they left behind and assured them that their sacrifices would never be forgotten.

“And to those who remain in service, I urge you to press on with courage and dedication, knowing that your nation stands with you.”