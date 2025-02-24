Tinubu Pledges Support For Fintech Coys

Share

President Tinubu says his administration will support businesses in the financial technology sector which provide payment infrastructure services for Nigerians and Africans.

The president said this when he received the leadership of Flutterwave and Alami Capital in Abuja on Saturday, Mr Bayo Onanuga, his spokesman, said in a statement.

Flutterwave, a Fintech company founded by young Nigerians and headquartered in Lagos, operates in the U.S., Canada, Nigeria, Kenya, Uganda, Ghana, South Africa, and 29 other African countries.

Mr Olugbenga Agboola, the Chief Executive Officer ; Mr Adeleke Adekoya, a co-founder as well as Oluwabankole Falade and Mitesh Popat represented Flutterwave at the meeting.

Ms Oluseun Olufemi-White, on the other hand represented Alami Capital as its Chief Executive Officer. Mr Wale Edun, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, led the delegation to meet the president.

Dr Armstrong Takang, the Managing Director of Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MOFI) and Dr Inuwa Abdullahi, the Director General of the National Information Technology Development Agency also attended the meeting.

