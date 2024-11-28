Tinubu Pledges Return Of Out-of-School Children To Classroom

Share

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reiterated his administration’s commitment to reducing the number of out-of-school children in Nigeria through innovative education and skills development programs.

He disclosed this during a dialogue with French President, Emmanuel Macron at the Élysée Palace on Thursday.

Tinubu emphasized the importance of equipping Nigerian children for the future by reintegrating them into classrooms and bridging educational gaps with vocational training.

The President acknowledged the challenges posed by insecurity in certain regions but assured of ongoing efforts to restore peace, enhance food security, and promote stability.

The President said, “With some more efforts, we will be able to get some level of stability.

“We had a very good harvest this year. And as soon as more farmers can go back to the farm, we will have more stability in harvest and supply.

In his response, the French President, Macron commended Nigeria’s potential and pledged to strengthen bilateral relations, particularly in education and development.

Also, the president and his wife, Brigitte Macron expressed gratitude to President Tinubu and Senator Oluremi Tinubu for their State Visit, promising to elevate the France-Nigeria partnership to new heights.

