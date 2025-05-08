Tinubu Pledges Infrastructure, Economic Boost For Anambra

Share

President Bola Tinubu has pledged to address key developmental challenges facing Anambra State and the Southeast region, including erosion, the underutilisation of gas reserves, and Anambra’s exclusion from the National Rail Master Plan.

During a civic reception at Alex Ekwueme Square as part of his state visit, the President assured the people of Anambra of the federal government’s commitment to improving road infrastructure and fostering stronger national unity through inclusive development.

According to a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, the President, in response to Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s requests, acknowledged the persistence of abandoned federal road projects in the region.

He emphasized the importance of completing roads linking Anambra to Kogi State to facilitate easier access to the South-South and Abuja.

“Abandoned federal road projects linking Anambra to Kogi should become the fastest gateway between Abuja and Anambra South, as well as the South-South. I agree,” he said.

On the issue of the state’s exclusion from the National Rail Master Plan, the President assured residents that the Federal Ministry of Transportation would rectify the omission.

“I am standing before you to say that the Ministry of Transportation is aware and will include this connection in the Master Plan and give it due attention,” he assured.

President Tinubu also pledged federal support for ecological investments to combat erosion and acknowledged the State’s significant gas reserves.

He noted that its omission from the National Gas Master Plan would be addressed.

Commending the state government’s efforts to improve security, the President reaffirmed the federal government’s commitment to working with Anambra and the Southeast to ensure peace, stability, and shared prosperity.

“Through our progressive ideological alliance, we will continue to partner with your state to deliver prosperity to Anambra and to all Nigerians. As your President, I have always said, and I say again: In our national anthem, we sing, ‘Though tribes and tongues may differ, in brotherhood, we stand.’ We will continue to be brothers. We are one family, a single family, diverse, living in the same house called Nigeria. We are only staying in different rooms. Our diversity must lead to prosperity. We must work together to build a united Nigeria,” he said.

The President expressed deep appreciation for the chieftaincy title “Dikesimba of Anambra State”, conferred on him by the traditional rulers of the state in recognition of his contributions to national development and unity. The title was presented by Igwe Chidubem Iweka, the Traditional Ruler of Obosi and Chairman of the Anambra State Traditional Rulers’ Council.

He also recalled receiving the 2005 title of “Omenife of Awka”, bestowed on him by Eze Gibson Nwosu.

During his visit, President Tinubu inaugurated the Emeka Anyaoku Institute for International Studies and Diplomacy at Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, an academic center named after the former Commonwealth Secretary-General, Chief Emeka Anyaoku.

The President also toured and commissioned various components of the Solution Fun City in Awka, including the Anambra Country Club, Family Fun House, Water Park, and Amusement Park, built by the Soludo administration.

Other highlights of the visit included the launch of the Government House Mini City, the Anambra Tour of Light, and the unveiling of statues honoring five of the state’s historical icons: Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, Prof. Chinua Achebe, Prof. Kenneth Dike, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu-Ojukwu, and Mrs. Margaret Ekpo.

The President also commissioned the newly completed Emeka Anyaoku Boulevard.

In his welcome address, Governor Chukwuma Soludo described the President’s visit as “historic and consequential,” marking a new era of collaboration and shared progress between the federal and state governments.

