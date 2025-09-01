Tinubu Pledges Equal Development For All Nigerians

President Bola Tinubu has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to equitable infrastructure development across Nigeria, vowing that no citizen or region will be left behind in his “Renewed Hope” agenda.

In a statement shared on his official X handle on Monday, Tinubu emphasized that the oath he swore as president binds him to serve all Nigerians equally.

He highlighted ongoing projects across all geopolitical zones, including the Lagos–Calabar Highway, Sokoto–Badagry Superhighway, Port Harcourt–Maiduguri rail, and the Abuja–Kaduna–Kano expressway.

The president also referenced the Trans-Saharan Highway connecting African countries, the revival of the 255MW Kaduna power plant, and the construction of bridges in Onitsha and Bonny.

He noted that light rail projects in Kano, Kaduna, Lagos, and Ogun have been approved, while oil exploration is expanding in Bauchi and Gombe.

Tinubu said these initiatives are designed to benefit farmers, traders, students, and patients nationwide, with over 250,000 jobs expected to be created through the projects.

“This is the equity of Renewed Hope. No Nigerian is second class, no region is left behind. Together we will rise as one nation, one people, and one destiny,” he said, urging citizens to “bet on Nigeria.”