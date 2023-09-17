Tinubu Plans To Unleash Regime Of Propaganda, Atiku Alerts Nigerians

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February presidential election Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has raised alarm that President Bola Tinubu is planning to unleash a regime of propaganda on the country.

Atiku in a statement on Sunday by his Special Assistant on Public Communication Phrank Shaibu, pointed at the news put forward by the presidency that the United Arab Emirates has lifted visa ban on Nigerians, and said it is a “tip of the iceberg.”

He recalled that after his trip to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Tinubu claimed that the visa ban had been lifted immediately, only for the UAE authorities to denounce it.

Atiku noted that Tinubu had already appointed over 15 media aides “with the sole aim of pushing misinformation as a policy of the state and distracting Nigerians from the deep pains his administration has caused them.”

The PDP candidate said Nigerians are finding it difficult to cope with the harsh economic conditions occasioned by the sudden removal of fuel subsidy.

He alleged that this has always been Tinubu’s style from his days as governor and leader of his party.

According to him, “From the information available to us, Bola Tinubu is set to push propaganda to overdrive as he heads out for the United Nations General Assembly.

“He will claim to have attracted foreign investments amounting to $100 billion but will fail to provide key details. It is all propaganda. It is all a load of baloney.

“In India, he claimed they had received pledges of over $14 billion just as his predecessor, President Muhammadu Buhari, claimed in 2018 that he had secured pledges of up to $6 billion. This is nothing but audio investments.

“Last month, the NNPC claimed to have obtained a loan of $3 billion with which it would help stabilise the naira.

“We raised the alarm that it was all a ruse to deceive Nigerians. Now, we have been justified as the naira is now approaching $1/N1,000 on the black market.”

The PDP candidate said Tinubu’s foreign exchange unification policy has failed, noting that Nigeria has been degraded from a frontier market to an unclassified one.

“Having failed to bring economic rebirth, he has now recruited over 15 media aides instead of recruiting more economic experts,” he said.