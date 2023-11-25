Tinubu Plans To Unite Nigeria Through Our Traditional Institution – Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima has disclosed that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration would give necessary support to Nigeria’s traditional institutions in its bid to unite the country.

Shettima insisted that Nigeria’s multicultural diversity should rather be seen as the country’s source of strength and not division.

The Vice President stated this on Saturday during the 37th annual Akesan Day, held at the Christ Apostolic Grammar School, Iperu Remo, the hometown of Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun.

According to Shettima, Tinubu’s administration recognised the roles of traditional institutions in navigating the intricacies of the country’s diversity and would therefore always prioritise activities that are designed to celebrate the rich cultural heritage of all the tribes in the country.

The event also had in attendance the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Tajudeen Abass, Governors Babajide Sanwoolu (Lagos), Yaya Bello (Kogi), Abdulrasak AbdulRahaman (Kwara), former governor Olusegun Osoba and Senator Olamilekan Adeola, among others.

Shettima revealed that the commitment as articulated by President Tinubu to ensure positive transformation in the lives of Nigerians stands firm and would work round the clock to achieve these goals.

Win up to NGN50,000 when you register on BetBaba.

Get a chance to win $50 when you register on BetBaba.

Enjoy unbeatable 150% WELCOME BONUS only on BetBaba.

On BetBaba, Na you be boss! Click here

He said that festival like Akesan Day which seeks to foster unity and progress of the Iperu Remo community and the country at large remains commendable for helping to strengthen national cohesion while also serving as a rallying point for greater development.

The Akesan provide an opportunity to reiterate the commitment of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to give priority to our traditional Institutions in navigating the intricacies of our diversity.

The commitment as articulated by Tinubu stands firm and we pledged our assurances to ensure positive transformation in the lives of Nigerians.

The Vice President said “This festival like the one before it seeks the unity of the country. Ogun state has always been a source of celebration of enduring cultural heritage and values that enhance unity and development.

“We are here to thank you for reminding us of the roles of sociology and economics in cultural celebration in nation-building. Our diversity is a source of strength and not division. It is a testimony to our adaptability as a people.

“In celebrating our culture we are celebrating our identity and pride. We are showcasing our richness to the world and we are urging them to be part of our hospitality.

“Today let us learn from the people of Iperu Remo the spirit of cooperation and determination together, hand in hand let us continue to work for a brighter future and the greatness of the country, community to community, culture to culture, state to state and region to region”.

Abiodun while speaking at the event said that his administration would continue to build on his achievements to make life far better for the residents of the state.

Abiodun described this year’s Akesan Day celebration as a double celebration for him having won his re-election case at the Appeal Court in Lagos on Friday saying that he could only pay back the support and cooperation his government had so far received by pursuing projects and policies that will further uplift the well being of the people.