A foundation member of the AllProgressives Congress (APC), Chief Ayiri Emami, has identified the superlative performance of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the South South region as the main cause of political shift in the oil rich stares.

Atori made this remark ahead of the planned defection of Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling party.

Speaking on Sunday, the APC chieftain, attributed the people centered projects of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda (RHA) as another factor responsible for the high profile politicians in the region embracing the governing APC.

SundY Telegraph recalls that five States in the region which hitherto had been under the firm control of the opposition PDP since 1999 have shifted base to the APC, leaving only Rivers State out.

Reacting to the development while chatting with newsmen in Abuja, the Delta-born APC chieftain said the programmes and policies of President Tinubu in the last two and half years have endeared the people of the region to him and to the governing party.

READ ALSO:

He noted that some of the electioneering promises Tinubu made to the people of the region are fulfilled, giving hope for a brighter future for the region under his administration.

According to the Itsekiri Chief: “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been fulfilling some of the promises he made to us. He promised that he would make Warri Port work.

During President Buhari era, we made efforts to the Villa but you can see, in two years, he (Tinubu) has voted money for the Port now and even the Omadino- Escravos road that will pass through Gbaramatu.

“There are a lot of things going on, and our people see that he actually had our interests.

“So, I think those are the convictions with his policies that made the governors from the South South to say no, if we didn’t support him before, now the man is doing what is going to favour us, there is need to support him.

“I think his performance gave conviction to our leaders and people. So for me, I’m happy that they (governors) are coming.”

He also acknowledged the job the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) is carrying out in the region under the present administration as another contributory factor to the increasing embrace and support the President and APC are enjoying.

“I think for the first time, NDDC has a proper vision and a structure, and because of the leadership of the NDDC, the chairman, and the MD, I think they are doing very well.

“This is the first time you can see a pocket of projects across the region, and they will go and commission meaningful projects like the Omadino-Escravos road.

“The initiative came through the NDDC – a joint venture with some oil companies – Chevron, NNPC, and now the state government. So we can have road from Warri to Escravos and you know what that means.

“What we used to know about NDDC before now, all our money used to end up in Abuja. But today, I think the young man (Sam Ogbuku)is equally galvanising support for Mr President. That’s whatever he’s doing.

“He gives his support to the Renewed Hope Agenda of the present administration, and I think our youth are very happy with the administration.”

Dismissing a repeat of 2023 presidential election result from the region in 2027, Emami expressed confidence of overwhelming victory for both the President and the ruling party in the region, “I don’t think that will happen in 2027 because we are all in one place. All the actors are in one boat as we speak,” he boasted