Tinubu Pays Tribute To Edwin Clark

President Bola Tinubu has expressed deep grief over the passing of Chief Edwin Clark, former Federal Commissioner for Information and esteemed leader of the Pan-Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF).

Chief Clark, who died at the age of 97, was born on May 25, 1927, in Kiagbodo, Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State.

He dedicated his life to public service, holding various positions at the local, state, and federal levels while remaining a strong advocate for resource control, economic justice, and environmental protection in the Niger Delta.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information & Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu on Tuesday extended his condolences to the Clark family, the Ijaw nation, the people of the Niger Delta, and the government of Delta State.

Describing Chief Clark’s passing as a “deeply sobering loss,” the President reflected on his six-decade-long influence in Nigerian politics, noting that he was a courageous leader who never wavered in his advocacy for justice and equity.

“Chief Clark spoke for the Niger Delta. He spoke for the nation. His views and interventions on national issues were distinct and patriotic,” President Tinubu stated.

He lauded the late elder statesman’s commitment to national unity, describing him as a leader who consistently reached out to different regions to foster peace and cooperation.

“As an astute politician, his political opponents never doubted the weight, confidence, and conviction of his words when he spoke. Indeed, a patriot has transitioned to the great beyond.

“History will remember him as a man who fought gallantly for the rights of the people of the Niger Delta, unity in diversity, and true federalism.

“I know many generations will remain proud of how his efforts contributed to national prosperity and stability,” the President added.

President Tinubu prayed for divine comfort for Chief Clark’s family, friends, and all those affected by his passing, acknowledging his enduring legacy in Nigeria’s political and socio-economic development.

