Tinubu Pays Tribute To Mama Awolowo, 10 Years After Her Passing

President Bola Tinubu has honoured the memory of Mama Hannah Idowu Dideolu (HID) Awolowo, describing her as a pillar of courage and dignity whose legacy continues to inspire Nigerians, ten years after her passing.

In his tribute, President Tinubu said Mama Awolowo stood firmly beside her husband, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, through trials and triumphs, and carried his legacy forward with uncommon strength and grace.

He noted that beyond being a wife and mother, Mama HID became a guiding light for generations of Nigerians, embodying faith, discipline, and love for country.

The President emphasized that her life of service and sacrifice remains a source of inspiration in the collective effort to build a just, united, and prosperous Nigeria.

“May your legacy continue to live on, Mama Awolowo,” Tinubu prayed.